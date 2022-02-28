Kenny Dalglish blown away by Liverpool accomplishment he’s never seen before

Kenny Dalglish was in attendance at Wembley as Liverpool ran out Carabao Cup winners against Chelsea.

The former Reds boss shared his congratulations to Jurgen Klopp’s men on Twitter, paying special attention to the club’s 11 successful penalties – a feat he noted he hadn’t witnessed before.

What a day! I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team score all 11 penalties. Congratulations to Jurgen and the boys! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/SNFQ3egzAA — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) February 27, 2022

All of 10 of the Blues’ outfield stars kept their cool to match the Merseysiders, though Kepa Arrizabalaga couldn’t match his opposite No.1, Caoimhin Kelleher, for composure when the opportunity to take a spot-kick fell his way.

As some will inevitably point out, it’s not the first time such a penalty streak has taken place in a tie of significance, with Manchester United defeated by Villarreal in the Europa League final to the same shootout scoreline last summer.

Nonetheless, it’s an accomplishment more than worthy of praise as a set of spot-kick takers, including teenager Harvey Elliott, successfully held their nerve.

We can only hope such a stressful set of circumstances doesn’t become a regular feature in the remaining knockout tournaments we’re involved in of course.

