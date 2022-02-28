Kenny Dalglish’s five-word message celebrating 23-year-old Liverpool star after cup success

Liverpool won the League Cup for the first time in 10 years yesterday when they defeated Chelsea and Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish had a message for Trent Alexander-Arnold after a nice image of the pair was shared on social media.

The shootout success for the Anfield outfit at Wembley means Liverpool have now won the competition a record nine times – the last time coming back in 2012 when Dalglish was manager.

Whilst our No. 66 had a hold of the trophy and was heading down the tunnel, he was greeted by our former No. 7 and the pair had a brief chat before the squad continued to party in the changing room.

Kenny took to his Twitter account to share a picture of the image alongside the caption ‘The Scouser in Our Team’.

With Trent now having every trophy but the FA cup in his cabinet he’s firmly on his way to becoming a Liverpool legend.

Many, especially those of the older generation, view Dalglish as the greatest to ever wear the famous Red shirt.

Let’s hope the Carabao Cup isn’t the only trophy we lift this season – we remain in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The Scouser in Our Team 🤝 https://t.co/4nYbKFiEwP — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) February 28, 2022

