Mark Clattenburg claims Everton were ‘robbed’ and labels decision to not penalise Rodri’s ‘clear’ handball as ‘a shocker’

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has labelled the decision to not award Everton a penalty against Manchester City as ‘a shocker’.

City midfielder Rodri appeared to handle the ball during the second half of the clash at Goodison Park but referee Paul Tierney failed to spot the incident and then surprisingly VAR didn’t intervene and tell him to review the handball at the pitchside monitor.

Clattenburg is right to suggest that Frank Lampard’s side were ‘robbed’ and the result means they’re now just one point outside the relegation zone, although they have played fewer games than those around them.

Pep Guardiola’s side were leading 1-0 at the time but if Everton were to score the subsequent penalty that should’ve been awarded then it would’ve been a huge result for Liverpool in the title race.

As it stands, due to City holding out and picking up all three points, the Reds are currently six points behind the Cityzens but do have a game in hand.

We just need to continue focussing on ourselves for now to ensure we can finish the season with more trophies following our League Cup final success yesterday.

You can catch Clattenburg’s verdict below via @DominicKing_DM on Twitter.

Safe to say Mark Clattenburg is as baffled by the none penalty at Goodison as everyone else. “A shocker,” he calls it. Silence, as always, from Mike Riley. Remember this about VAR: it is not the technology – it’s the people using it who are at fault 🔵 pic.twitter.com/9RVwbw14cU — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) February 28, 2022

