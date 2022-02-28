Mo Salah’s two-word comments online will have Liverpool fans excited after early trophy success

Mo Salah shared a two-word tweet signalling his intent to help Liverpool secure further silverware this season.

The Egyptian international couldn’t find a goal for his side in normal or extra-time, though was lethal from the spot to help the Reds on to their record ninth League Cup win.

It’s yet another honour under the trophy-laden reign of Jurgen Klopp and hopefully the first of many this term.

After the difficulties of the prior term, with injuries majorly stunting what many hoped to be another successful campaign off the back of our title-winning season of 2019/20, it was a relief to see Caoimhin Kelleher’s spot-kick decide the tie.

With 37 goal contributions in 32 games for us thus far (across all competitions), there’s no denying that our Egyptian King will prove integral to our hopes of securing further silverware.

Certainly, if we can continue to keep up our positive momentum since the end of the winter break, there’s no telling what dizzying heights this squad could reach by the end of the term.

