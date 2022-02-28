Neil Jones shares Thiago injury update as Liverpool assess Carabao Cup final concern

Neil Jones has shared that a tight hamstring initially ruled out Thiago Alcantara from participating in the Carabao Cup final.

The Goal journalist released the update on Twitter with Liverpool said to be still conducting an examination to work out the exact severity of the concern.

Liverpool are assessing the injury suffered by Thiago before the Carabao Cup final. A tight hamstring, I believe. No word yet on the extent of it.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 28, 2022

Heartbreaking scenes greeted fans at the start of the game as a warm-up concern prior to the tie left the Spaniard in some distress on the bench.

READ MORE: (Video) Chelsea legend says Liverpool star escaped a red card for ‘endangering’ an opponent

There was the promising sight of the No.6 getting actively involved in celebrations post-match as Caoimhin Kelleher’s penalty secured the trophy.

The former Bayern Munich star appeared to not be restrained by any sort of medical precaution in the form of crutches or a protective boot, which will certainly give fans cause for hope that the injury in question isn’t season-ending.

Given how critical the 30-year-old has been for Liverpool since his return from a hip injury, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed to see the player cleared to participate in the remainder of the campaign.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!