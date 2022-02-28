(Photo) Joel Matip’s wife’s one-word reaction to Liverpool winning Carabao Cup

Joel Matip’s wife, Larissa, shared a cool snap of her partner on Twitter bearing the League Cup aloft with the caption, ‘Winner’.

The Cameroonian proved to be a pivotal part of Liverpool’s chance creation in normal time, with his marauding runs through the middle of the park a clear threat to Chelsea throughout.

With one piece of silverware in the bag already this season, one can only imagine how the club’s early success might galvanise Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead of the remainder of the campaign.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @LarissaMatip: