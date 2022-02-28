(Photo) Milner’s hilariously calm celebration amongst ecstatic Liverpool teammates spotted by eagle-eyed fan

James Milner has been a reliable source of comedy relief for Liverpool fans since making a free transfer switch from Manchester City.

The England international was once again on hand to give supporters a chuckle after a photo was shared online of the midfielder’s comparatively calm reaction to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s missed spot-kick.

The Merseysiders secured their record ninth League Cup win after the game finished goalless in normal and extra-time.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Reddit user u/ELST0B: