Two Chelsea stars missing key ingredient possessed by Liverpool duo, as ex-PL man shares Blues critique

Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic failed to tuck away a handful of clear goalscoring chances collectively as Chelsea were defeated by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Luke Chadwick noted that the pair simply couldn’t compete with Reds duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mane for goals owing to the fact that they’re both ‘very different players’.

“Chelsea don’t have the goals that Liverpool have in their forward ranks,” the former Red Devils star told Caught Offside.

“I think Mount and Pulisic are very different players to Salah and Mane.

“Obviously those two also come in from out wide, but they’re Liverpool’s main goal-scorers.

“I think that’s why Chelsea brought Lukaku in to address that problem, but it hasn’t worked out. He’s not fitted into the system and he’s had his problems with injuries.”

Evidently, of course, the lack of a significant comparative goal threat is a concern not isolated to the cup final, with the Blues having scored 31 less goals in the English top-flight this term compared to Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

Remarkably, despite being a game behind league leaders Manchester City, we’ve still registered six more efforts in the Premier League than Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Cityzens have enjoyed slightly more success keeping them out, however, which has left us with a superior goal difference of three efforts.

Regardless, it’s a clear demonstration of how frightening our attacking potential can be – made all the more impressive by the fact that we were without both Salah and Mane for all but the 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the entire month of January.

