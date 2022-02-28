(Video) Anfield bar goes wild with a rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ after Liverpool’s cup win is secured

The lucky ones who were inside Wembley will have unique memories of our Carabao Cup win but so will the others who witnessed it around the world.

From London to Liverpool and many others places around the globe, the roar when Kepa Arrizabalaga missed his penalty would have been huge.

One such venue was Hotel Anfield, right by our home stadium, and videos of the celebrations inside the bar have been shared online – it looked wild.

With a live band (The Ragamuffins) playing the tune of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’, the whole place was bouncing as jubilant supporters ensured that they soaked in the moment that we won our ninth League Cup.

These are the days you remember as a fan and to see so many happy faces is what it’s all about, here’s hoping we can replicate these scenes a few more times this season.

It’s important we cherish how special this all is, with Jurgen Klopp we have one of the greatest managers and teams this club has ever seen.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans via @theragamuffins on Instagram:

