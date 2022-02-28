(Video) Chelsea legend says Liverpool star escaped a red card for ‘endangering’ an opponent

Posted by
(Video) Chelsea legend says Liverpool star escaped a red card for ‘endangering’ an opponent

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink expressed his amazement at the lack of a review for Naby Keita’s collision with Trevor Chalobah in the second-half of the Carabao Cup final.

The Liverpool star’s studs caught the 22-year-old in the upper thigh after missing the ball – an act former Red, Jamie Redknapp, suggested was deliberate from the Guinean international.

Admittedly, it’s difficult to see how our No.8 managed to escape without a card for his part in the clash.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkyFootball

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top