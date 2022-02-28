(Video) Chelsea legend says Liverpool star escaped a red card for ‘endangering’ an opponent

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink expressed his amazement at the lack of a review for Naby Keita’s collision with Trevor Chalobah in the second-half of the Carabao Cup final.

The Liverpool star’s studs caught the 22-year-old in the upper thigh after missing the ball – an act former Red, Jamie Redknapp, suggested was deliberate from the Guinean international.

Admittedly, it’s difficult to see how our No.8 managed to escape without a card for his part in the clash.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkyFootball

🗣️ "The longer you look at it, it's not a good challenge is it?" Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher's opinions have changed to agree with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink after rewatching Naby Keïta's challenge 👇 pic.twitter.com/gVBwcDhcrH — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022