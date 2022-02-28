(Video) Dalglish’s brilliant 10 words to Klopp post-game on penalty shootout win

Kenny Dalglish and Jurgen Klopp were spotted embracing after Liverpool secured a record ninth League Cup win in dramatic fashion at Wembley Stadium.

The legendary Reds striker joked that his cup-winning side in 2012 had outmatched the 2022 winners in one aspect, telling the head coach, “By the way your penalties weren’t as good as ours.”

The Merseysiders held their nerve through 11 spot-kicks, including an effort tucked away by No.2 ‘keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, to ensure that the trophy was handed to the German’s men.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:13), courtesy of @Carabao_Cup: