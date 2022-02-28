(Video) ‘I am two things’ – Klopp makes Kelleher selection admission after Carabao Cup final success

Posted by
Jurgen Klopp agreed that some sentiment guided his decision to stick with Caoimhin Kelleher for the League Cup final.

The Irishman had been Liverpool’s ‘keeper of choice throughout the competition, with the German’s decision to reward the former Ringmahon Rangers star with a start ultimately paying off.

The 23-year-old proved pivotal in the penalty shootout against Chelsea, tucking away his spot-kick to ensure that his side ran out Carabao Cup winners.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

