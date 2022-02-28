(Video) ‘I am two things’ – Klopp makes Kelleher selection admission after Carabao Cup final success

Jurgen Klopp agreed that some sentiment guided his decision to stick with Caoimhin Kelleher for the League Cup final.

The Irishman had been Liverpool’s ‘keeper of choice throughout the competition, with the German’s decision to reward the former Ringmahon Rangers star with a start ultimately paying off.

The 23-year-old proved pivotal in the penalty shootout against Chelsea, tucking away his spot-kick to ensure that his side ran out Carabao Cup winners.

This is why Jurgen Klopp is so loved and respected around the football world. Even in the most euphoric of moments he finds the right words. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/yFQtgr243U — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) February 27, 2022