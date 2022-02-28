(Video) Iconic moment Elliott celebrates League Cup win with a flare

Harvey Elliott was in a buoyant mood after Caoimhin Kelleher’s spot-kick confirmed his side as League Cup winners, with one piece of footage capturing the teenager celebrating with a lit flare.

The attacker became the youngest Liverpool star to represent the club in a Wembley final, with the Reds holding their nerve in a penalty shootout to take home the glory.

Having enjoyed a taste of silverware early in his career with the Merseysiders, one can expect that the experience will have made the former Fulham Academy graduate even hungry for more.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

Passion from Harvey Elliott after Liverpool's League Cup final win 💥 pic.twitter.com/8nA0lPfTmb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2022