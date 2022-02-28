(Video) James Milner runs to protect Harvey Elliott before rollicking Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger learned the hard way that you don’t mess with James Milner, as he jumped to the defence of his Liverpool teammates.

Kai Havertz and Trent Alexander-Arnold were squaring up to each other following an altercation, then Harvey Elliott needlessly got himself involved as he tried to back up our No.66.

Our 18-year-old midfielder was then shoved by Mateo Kovacic and the German defender, which incensed Virgil van Dijk and our No.7 who both ran to protect the young lad.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty is recorded flying into the Liverpool fans behind the goal

Arguments continued before our vice captain ran into the melee and grabbed our No.67 to take him away from the incident and ensure that he didn’t get himself booked or sent off.

As the 36-year-old was attempting to march himself and his young teammate away, Chelsea’s No.2 attempted to drag him back in and try to keep winding our players up to get them into trouble with the referee.

This would prove to be something he and Marcos Alonso would regret as the Leeds-born midfielder told both of them what he thought and it’s a brilliant example of the leadership he possesses.

You can watch the video via Reddit user u/Bcpjw:

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!