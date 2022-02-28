(Video) Jamie Carragher makes u-turn on Naby Keita after contentious Carabao Cup final moment

Posted by
(Video) Jamie Carragher makes u-turn on Naby Keita after contentious Carabao Cup final moment

Jamie Carragher changed his mind on Naby Keita’s second-half challenge on Trever Chalobah after his old club secured the Carabao Cup.

The former Liverpool defender noted that a further look at the contentious moment – noting the Chelsea star’s contact on the ball – convinced him that the Guinean international had made a poor challenge.

The 27-year-old escaped without punishment, with the result infuriating ex-Blues man, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who claimed the No.8 should have been sent off.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top