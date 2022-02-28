(Video) Liverpool fans will love new angle of Klopp and Co.’s League Cup celebrations in the stands

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players were thoroughly enjoying themselves up in the stands after being first presented with the Carabao Cup trophy.

The German danced along to the music being blared around Wembley in full view of the red contingent of supporters in the English capital.

The Merseysiders secured their record ninth Carabao Cup victory courtesy of a penalty shootout, Caoimhin Kelleher the hero of the hour with the winning spot-kick.

You can catch the clip below:

Superb scenes this. Absolutely superb 🏆🕺 #LFC pic.twitter.com/ETb2qKrRss — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 27, 2022