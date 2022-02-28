(Video) Luis Diaz rushes to console Sadio Mane after his Wembley shot was saved by Edouard Mendy

Sadio Mane had one of the best chances of the first half, in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Following up on a Naby Keita shot that was parried by Edouard Mendy, our No.10 found himself chasing a loose ball inside the box and attempting to put it into the back of the net.

Being closed down by Cesar Azpilicueta and the ‘keeper meant that it was a tough chance for our Senegalese winger and his shot on goal was saved by his compatriot, before going out for a corner.

READ MORE: (Video) James Milner runs to protect Harvey Elliott before rollicking Antonio Rudiger

Acknowledging the magnitude of the chance, Luis Diaz ensured that he ran straight to his teammate and consoled him with a big hug and a kind word in the ear.

It was a lovely gesture by the Colombian and it certainly would have helped the 29-year-old realise that he had to put the moment behind him, to concentrate on the rest of the game.

It’s great to see our new No.23 is already such a big part of the team and he has fitted in so well since his recent arrival from Porto.

You can watch the video of Diaz and Mane courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/asso19):

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!