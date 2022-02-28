(Video) ‘No respect’ – Virgil van Dijk’s message to supporters following Fabinho’s filthy penalty in Liverpool’s League Cup final victory

Virgil van Dijk has joked that Liverpool teammate Fabinho has ‘no respect’ after the Brazil international pulled off a sublime panenka penalty in the shootout victory over Chelsea.

The former AS Monaco man took our second spot-kick and displayed ice-cool composure to sit Kepa Arrizabalaga down in the Blues net and dink the ball down the middle.

To have the nerves to even attempt such a thing, never mind to pull it off, emphasises the unreal ability of our No. 3 who’s been rewarded by Liverpool supporters with a new song recently.

It’s great to see how well everyone gets along in our squad and Liverpool fans will love van Dijk shouting to the camera, “No respect, we chip now.”

The Brazilian is performing superbly for the Reds this season and his confidence is clearly high at the moment – let’s hope he can continue his form to ensure we can win more trophies this season.

You can catch the quality video below via @elmazead on Twitter.

No respect, we chip now pic.twitter.com/VTtkHlyztI — anfieldrd96 is a nonce (@elmazead) February 28, 2022