(Video) Salah fires cheeky jibe at Jorginho as Chelsea star walks up to take penalty

Mo Salah couldn’t help but have a pop at Chelsea star Jorginho on his way back to his Liverpool teammates after registering the Reds’ fifth spot-kick in the Carabao Cup penalty shootout.

The Egyptian appeared to take the mickey out of the midfielder’s penalty-taking style as they briefly crossed paths.

The Italian tucked his effort away regardless, though Caoimhin Kelleher’s chance was well-taken to ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s men ran out as League Cup winners on the day.

catch the clip below

Mo Salah said to Jorginho “don’t jump” as he walked up to take his penalty 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/wBGpxncwGN — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 28, 2022