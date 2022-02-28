(Video) Salah fires cheeky jibe at Jorginho as Chelsea star walks up to take penalty

Mo Salah couldn’t help but have a pop at Chelsea star Jorginho on his way back to his Liverpool teammates after registering the Reds’ fifth spot-kick in the Carabao Cup penalty shootout.

The Egyptian appeared to take the mickey out of the midfielder’s penalty-taking style as they briefly crossed paths.

The Italian tucked his effort away regardless, though Caoimhin Kelleher’s chance was well-taken to ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s men ran out as League Cup winners on the day.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @FootyHumour & beINSports:

