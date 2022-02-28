(Video) Watch as Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty is recorded flying into the Liverpool fans behind the goal

Kepa Arrizabalaga unexpectedly handed Liverpool their ninth League Cup as his penalty was fired over the bar.

Few expected that Caoimhin Kelleher would have to take a penalty, never mind score the one that put his side into the lead and putting the pressure on Chelsea’s stopper.

The Spaniard stood up to take it to a 23rd penalty kick but his effort was ballooned over the top of the goal and sent our supporters into delirium, as victory was assured.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp joins Sadio Mane away from trophy celebrations as the bottle spraying begins

One supporter was recording the action from their Wembley seat, with the camera focusing on the reaction of his fellow supporters as the winning moment was captured.

When watching the video, you can see the ball that was hit by the man Thomas Tuchel brought on for the shoot-out enter our crowd and it really shows just how bad the finish was.

The 27-year-old was so confident and tried many tactics to distract his opponents, perhaps he should have spent more time trying to stop the ball hitting the back of the net instead.

You can watch the video of Kepa’s penalty from the stands, via @willbrazier on Twitter:

I was filming what I thought was just the Liverpool fans for the final pen and then I noticed Kepa’s pen fly into the fans. pic.twitter.com/6EhZam1Tmm — Will Brazier (@willbrazier) February 27, 2022

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!