(Video) Watch as Mo Salah takes a mask of his own face up the Wembley steps, to celebrate Liverpool’s cup win

Mo Salah was able to enjoy his first English domestic cup final and climbed the famous Wembley steps with his Liverpool teammates.

As the Egyptian King headed up the underbelly of the stadium, he was handed a mask of his own face by an enthusiastic supporter who obviously has a lot of love for our No.11.

The 29-year-old was then seen holding the mask as he waited to go and celebrate the cup win, seemingly a little confused as to what he should do with it!

When the trophy lift began you could see that the former Chelsea man still had the mask on him but didn’t know what to do, before Virgil van Dijk tossed it towards some adoring fans below them.

It feels like everywhere you looked after Kepa Arrizabalaga missed his vital penalty, there’s another little gem that just makes the whole day feel so special.

You don’t remember how many times you qualify for the Champions League, you remember the cup wins and this will be an unforgettable day for so many Reds.

You can watch the clip of Salah with his Salah mask, via @beINSPORTS_EN on Twitter:

