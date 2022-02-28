(Video) Watch James Milner’s cheeky grin and head tilt towards Jorginho after successful coin toss meant penalty shootout took place at Liverpool’s end of Wembley

The Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea went the distance yesterday at Wembley as Jurgen Klopp’s side won 11-10 on penalties after the game ended goalless after extra-time.

During the coin toss to determine what end of the ground the shoot out would take place, James Milner appeared confident and offered an almost apologetic nod to his Chelsea counterpart Jorginho after it was decided the penalties would take place at the end where the travelling Kop were situated.

All 11 of Klopp’s players, including Milner and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, were successful from the spot and when Blues ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga fired high over the bar, Liverpool were victorious and won a record ninth League Cup.

Milner not only won the toss which meant the penalties were taken at our end, but he also ensured that we took the first spot-kick placing pressure on every single Chelsea player.

Arrizabalaga, who was only introduced by Thomas Tuchel in extra time due to his apparent penalty saving ability, was the villain after failing to save any and then missing the decisive kick.

It’s great to see how delighted Milner was when he won the toss – who knows what would’ve happened if the shootout took place at the opposite end of Wembley.

You can catch the clip of our No. 7’s cheeky grin during the coin toss below via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter.

The second he won the toss, he knew. @JamesMilner pic.twitter.com/4Tx4JH0gYV — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 28, 2022

