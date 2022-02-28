(Video) Watch Kostas Tsimikas tease Liverpool fans in hilarious Wembley celebrations

(Video) Watch Kostas Tsimikas tease Liverpool fans in hilarious Wembley celebrations

Kostas Tsimikas cut an excitable figure in the post-match celebrations as Liverpool secured the Carabao Cup over Chelsea in a tense penalty shootout.

The Greek international teased the Reds contingent at Wembley with his cup celebrations with the encouragement of both the crowd and his fellow teammates.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Norwich City in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup in the midweek.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @paddypower:

