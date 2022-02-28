(Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s Carabao Cup final highlights that had pundits drooling post-match

Luis Diaz impressed many a commentator with his performance in the Carabao Cup final, with Liverpool securing the trophy via a tense penalty shootout.

The Colombian terrorised Trevor Chalobah and the left-flank with his superb first-touch and quick feet, and was arguably one of the Reds’ best performers on the day.

It’s been a noteworthy start to life in the famous red shirt for the 25-year-old and a more than positive sign of things to come in his Anfield career.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Norbert4253: