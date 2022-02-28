(Video) Watch Mo Salah laugh at Kepa Arrizabalaga as Egyptian King smashes penalty past Chelsea ‘keeper in League Cup final shootout

Mo Salah was one of 11 Liverpool players to net their penalty during yesterday’s League Cup final shootout and the Egyptian King even had time to laugh at Kepa Arrizabalaga’s attempts of saving his spot-kick.

The former AS Roma man, who is the Premier League’s top scorer at the moment, smashed his penalty into the top right corner of the net past the hapless Spaniard who had been introduced during the extra time due to his apparent ability to save penalties.

Instead, Kepa saved none of the spot-kicks and became the villain when he fired his own penalty over the bar to give Liverpool victory and hand them their record ninth League Cup trophy.

It would’ve been a sweet feeling for Salah to defeat his former side – he struggled during a dismal spell at Chelsea between 2014 and 2016.

He’s now found a club in Liverpool where he’s adored by every single supporter.

He’s been in exceptional form so far this season – let’s hope he can continue as we look to build on yesterday’s success with more trophies in the coming months.

You can catch a video of our No. 11 laughing at the Spaniard below via @Akzyy on Twitter.

Salah laughing at Kepa after sending him the wrong way 🤣🤣 I’m here for the salah supervillain arc lemme not lie pic.twitter.com/cPWYi4vbxs — A🤾🏽‍♂️ (@Akzyy) February 28, 2022