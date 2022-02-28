(Video) ‘Cheating’ – Watch one Chelsea fan throw a fit in expletive clip post-Carabao Cup final defeat

Penalty shootouts can be a heartbreaking way to decide a cup final, with one Chelsea fan evidently devastated after his side’s defeat at Wembley.

The supporter in question accused Liverpool of cheating their way to success in the Carabao Cup final as the Reds secured victory courtesy of a penalty shootout.

There were some contentious moments across the tie, from Joel Matip’s disallowed goal to Romelu Lukaku’s offside effort, though it’s difficult to see any particular evidence that could back up the accusations made.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Livehpool:

Got to laugh at the cheating allegations. Its not our fault decisions by officials get made looool. Incompetence at the very most, cheating no https://t.co/BDDr98bsnv — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) February 28, 2022