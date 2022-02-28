Virgil van Dijk’s five-word Scouse-inspired Instagram post to celebrate Carabao Cup victory

Virgil van Dijk followed up a dominate 120 minutes of football with a penalty that was taken, as calm as you like.

Our No.4 was awarded the Alan Hardaker Trophy for being the player of the match at Wembley and had time to pose with it and the Carabao Cup, as the post-match celebrations were played out.

It’s clear that the captain of Holland enjoyed the day that he added another medal to his personal trophy cabinet and he took inspiration from the city he now lives in, as he took to Instagram.

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘It’s Boss being a Red 🏆’.

There won’t be many Liverpool fans who will disagree with that statement, winning a trophy that could be our first of two, three or four this campaign can certainly be described as boss.

It was a great day to be a Red and we are all lucky to have the mercurial talent that is our centre-half, here’s to many more years of him with a liverbird upon his chest.

