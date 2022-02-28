‘Welcome to the wall’ – Former Liverpool goalkeeper welcomes Caoimhin Kelleher to mural of cup winners

Caoimhin Kelleher wouldn’t have needed much motivation as he was selected to start in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Nevertheless, the fact that he trains in front of a mural of every goalkeeper to have won a trophy for Liverpool in our history and does so alongside two other men who are on the wall themselves, it would have been in the Irishman’s mind to get himself on the painting himself.

Now that his League Cup heroics have been performed, ex-Red Sander Westerveld was quick to welcome the 23-year-old to the exclusive club.

The 47-year-old wrote on his social media: ‘Welcome on ‘The Wall’ @caoimhinkelleher98 👌🏻💪🏻❤️🏆 Let’s find a good spot for you!😎👊🏻’.

It’s great that former and current players are so appreciative of being remembered, that featuring on a wall is such a big deal and can tie them to the club forever.

We’re lucky to have so many trophies to look back on and to have had so many heroes in our goal – our No.62 is the latest one.

You can view the post about Kelleher on Westerveld's Instagram account:

