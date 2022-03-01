“Compliments to neuro11” – Jurgen Klopp thanks neuroscience team that helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup

Elite football is all about the small margins and with the help of neuro11, Liverpool had that over Chelsea.

The German based experts ‘in neuroscience, psychology, and sports science’ had been working with Jurgen Klopp’s squad in pre-season and helped provide a list of players that would be best to take penalties in a high pressure situation.

After the pulsating Carabao Cup victory, our German boss was more than happy to point his compliments toward the innovative team that helped his squad achieve victory.

The 54-year-old said: “We worked together with neuro11, I’m not sure if you know about that, in the pre-season you should have seen our training camp.

“The boys [from neuro11] are training set-pieces with the boys, the last few weeks each player went through a proper psychological drill to do penalties – corners, free-kicks as well but penalties as well.

“So we had a list from the boys, they were in the stadium so their heart rate I can’t imagine, so we had five players, then 6, 7, 8 but some of the players were not on the field anymore so from 8 on they were not even close to any of this – so that was then really exciting.

“Compliment to the boys and compliments to neuro11 and I’m really pleased it could happen like this”.

It’s clear that company did have a big role, especially in the eyes of our boss and the squad – they were even handed the trophy during the team celebrations:

Thankfully we did train our brains and it may just have helped the Reds secure a ninth League Cup.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on neuro11 (at 1:10) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

