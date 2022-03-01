Dua Lipa reacts to Liverpool fans’ rendition of ‘One Kiss’ after Carabao Cup victory

Liverpool fans’ relationship with Dua Lipa began during the 2018 Champions League final in Ukraine.

Despite losing to Real Madrid, there has been a strong synergy between the supporters and both the song ‘One Kiss’ and the artist who sang it live in front of them.

Following our victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, the Wembley DJ played the song once more and it was sung by the travelling Kop in a way which has not been heard before.

READ MORE: (Video) Harvey Elliott belts out ‘Packs and Potions’ as he celebrates Carabao Cup victory

All the players ran to join the singing and dancing, even Jurgen Klopp who looked a little like he wasn’t fully sure what all the words were!

Liverpool then shared a video after the game that illustrated how loud and amazing the fans’ rendition was and this video was shared online by the producer of the song Calvin Harris.

The Scottish musician mentioned the singer in the post, she then posted it to her own Instagram story along with the caption: ‘A lad’s anthem!!!!!’.

It’s safe to say this won’t be the end of the relationship between the 26-year-old and our football club.

You can view the video of the Liverpool fans singing ‘One Kiss’ via Liverpool’s Instagram account:

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!