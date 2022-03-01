(Image) Harry Wilson spotted amongst Liverpool fans at Wembley as he celebrated League Cup victory

Harry Wilson played for Liverpool in last season’s League Cup campaign and this season he was there to watch them lifting the cup.

After leaving for Fulham in the summer, the 24-year-old has enjoyed a good spell in the Championship this season and is now linking up with loanee Neco Williams and possible signing Fabio Carvalho at Craven Cottage.

With his team sat top of the league and having played the day before, the Welshman enjoyed some off-time with a visit to Wembley to watch his old team beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

It’s great that the man who joined the Reds at under nine level has such a strong affinity with us still and was there to cheer on his former teammates.

Hopefully we will be able to see him back at Anfield next season in the Premier League and he will receive a warm welcome from a club he clearly holds very close to his heart.

You can view the image of Wilson via @manjgill on Twitter:

Yes man like @harrywilson_ proper sound. Love how players still love @LFC with such passion. This club. ♥️ YNWA. pic.twitter.com/kcfaT7EtxF — Manny (@manjgill) February 28, 2022

