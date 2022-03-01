(Image) Jordan Henderson’s classy gesture to ensure that all the limelight was on Caoimhin Kelleher after Wembley win

One thing a cup final isn’t short of is photographers and photo opportunities, Jordan Henderson ensured that Caoimhin Kelleher got his moment.

Our captain will be very aware that lifting the trophy is the moment most supporters look forward to more than any other and, as he wears the armband, he will be the man delivering it to them.

After lifting the trophy up the Wembley steps, our No.14 then lifted it again in front of the Carabao emblazoned advertising boards before being invited to take the trophy over to the photographers for an individual picture.

READ MORE: (Video) Chelsea supporter shares a video of the national anthem being booed and drowned out by ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

The 31-year-old agreed but ensured that his Irish teammate was alongside him, after his lengthy penalty shoot-out heroics.

As the pictures began to be taken the Sunderland-born midfielder quickly realised that he shouldn’t be in them, as our No.62 had more than earned a moment in the spotlight on his own.

He then handed the trophy to the 23-year-old and moved away so that the stopper could have his moment, pointing at him and clapping was the perfect way of ensuring all the supporters were aware of who the hero was.

Fair play to our skipper and that is why he’s such a good leader.

You can view the image via @MelissaReddy_ on Twitter:

Love this. Jordan Henderson handed Caoimhin Kelleher the trophy, walked him over to the photographers, and told them to make sure they get good shots of the main man. Basically team spirit, trust, and appreciation all symbolised in a picture. pic.twitter.com/FD4v7lYYoB — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 27, 2022

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!