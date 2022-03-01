(Image) Members of the 2012 League Cup winning squad reunite for 2022 Wembley win

Liverpool’s victory in the Carabao Cup final meant that it was the first time in 10 years that the three-handled trophy was lifted at Wembley.

The last time we won came on penalties against a team in blue (what a difference a decade makes!), as Kenny Dalglish’s Reds defeated Cardiff City.

As a reunion, or possibly a good luck charm, some members of the cup winning team reunited for a picture together inside the stadium and it was shared by Jay Spearing on his Instagram account.

The 33-year-old used the caption: ‘Some Day At Wembley That 🔥 🔴 UP THE REDS! @liverpoolfc Always Good To Catch Up With The Boys ❤️ @joseenriquee3 @martinkelly_34 @jonflan38’.

Crystal Palace’s Martin Kelly joined the current Tranmere Rovers man on the bench for the day a decade ago, with only Jose Enrique being handed a start for the match.

It’s great to see former players meeting up again though and it shows how special our football club is.

You can view the image of the lads via Spearing’s Instagram account:

