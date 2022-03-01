(Image) Sadio Mane spotted with his prayer rug inside Wembley dressing room after Carabao Cup victory

Sadio Mane wasn’t present for all the post-match pictures and celebrations and some supporters appear to know why.

An image taken of our three goalkeepers; Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian, caught our No.10 in the background and it appeared that he was carrying a prayer rug.

Being a devout Muslim, the Senegalese winger appeared to have missed much of the trophy celebrations as he took part in his daily prayers.

READ MORE: (Video) Preston North End’s manager joins Jurgen Klopp to celebrate Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory

His religious beliefs were also clear when the 29-year-old asked Takumi Minamino not to spray any drink near him and then retreated with Jurgen Klopp once the spraying celebrations began.

Our squad is made up of many different nationalities and beliefs and it’s great that they can all interact and play together so well, whilst also respecting each other.

It’s also testament to Jurgen Klopp to make the dressing room feel so open and inclusive, in what is a real credit to our football club.

You can view the image via @DaveOCKOP and @sweetkhadz on Twitter:

Mane in the back with his prayer rug. 🥺. https://t.co/C9AunHjbAc — khadz (@sweetkhadz) February 28, 2022

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!