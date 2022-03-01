(Images) Joao Felix spotted at Wembley watching the Carabao Cup final with the Liverpool fans

Joao Felix has played against Liverpool on three occasions and has now been spotted watching them at Wembley.

As Jurgen Klopp’s side slogged it out for 120 minutes and 22 penalties with Chelsea, the Atletico Madrid forward was in attendance for the memorable final.

The Portuguese attacker was sat in the Liverpool end with several fans recognising him and asking for a selfie during the match.

This will of course commence speculation that the 22-year-old is after a move to Merseyside, maybe even to Thomas Tuchel’s team too – although surely he would rather play for the team that lifted the cup!

It seems unlikely we would add another forward to our ranks given the five options we currently have, all of them with at least a year left on their deals too.

Still an interesting one as to why he was there though, whatever comes of it we need to make sure he’s watching our next final too as he was a good luck charm!

You can view images of Felix via Reddit user u/JurgenKlopp2018 and @ChessyHour on Twitter:

Felix was watching Chelsea vs Liverpool pic.twitter.com/dEtPY6kLSd — Chessy Hour® ☆☆ (@ChessyHour) February 28, 2022

