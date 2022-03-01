‘Proud to be his brother’ – Older brother of the young lad who joined Liverpool’s Carabao Cup winning celebrations

‘The kid who got to lift the cup with Alisson’ is probably how Beau Brown will be known for the rest of his life and his brother couldn’t be more proud.

In a true show of Scouse wit and cheek, the Brown family headed towards the Liverpool squad when they were set to lift the Carabao Cup after a hard fought victory over Chelsea.

Alisson Becker showed compassion toward the young lad and asked him to join in with the trophy celebrations, inviting him to stand alongside Jurgen Klopp and our No.1.

Following the match, his older brother Terence took to his Twitter account to share his pride in his younger sibling and a video from his vantage point of the famous event.

Writing ‘proud to be his brother’ is probably the best way to sum up the events for the whole family and it’s great to see how much it meant to them all.

It’s safe to say the 27th of February 2022 is a day that none of them will ever forget.

You can view the posts via @Terencebrown199 on Twitter:

proud t be his brother 😎♥️ pic.twitter.com/ky5TxBEkJq — Terence Brown (@Terencebrown199) February 27, 2022

