Supporters win big on Joel Matip goal scoring bet after timely cash out

Joel Matip looked to have provided a moment that would have further cemented his role in Liverpool folk lore, before it was ruled out.

Due to Virgil van Dijk being adjudged as being stood in an offside position and interfering with play, the goal was disallowed by VAR after a lengthy check of several angles and replays.

Because of the time taken between the ball hitting the back of the net and the goal being ruled out, several supporters managed to access a loop-hole and still win big from the our No.32’s header.

READ MORE: (Image) Members of the 2012 League Cup winning squad reunite for 2022 Wembley win

One fan posted an image of their £50 bet on the 30-year-old to score a header in the game, which was placed at odds of 40/1 and meant that they had been awarded £2,050.00 when the goal had initially been scored.

They were then quick to cash-out on the bet and take the money into their own account before it was chalked off, SkyBet responded to this with a statement:

‘Chelsea v Liverpool – Due to a technical error, the Price Boost ‘Joel Matip to Score a Header’ was available to cash out for full winnings despite the goal being retrospectively disallowed following a VAR check. We wanted to let you know that as a gesture of goodwill, we won’t be looking to recoup the funds’.

Fair play for allowing them to keep the money and for the quick thinking of the gambler.

You can view the story via @TipsandSport on Twitter:

#CashOut done correctly ! Liverpool #LFC player Joe Matip had his goal ruled offside in the #CarabaoCupFinal against Chelsea by VAR The bet was cashed before it was re-settled as a loser. Skybet decided to honour all cashouts on this bet 👊 pic.twitter.com/N12dDLdwIX — ⚽️🏇⛳ Sports & Tips (@TipsandSport) February 28, 2022

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!