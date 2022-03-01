(Video) Chelsea supporter shares a video of the national anthem being booed and drowned out by ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Liverpool and Chelsea supporters came together over displaying their support for Ukraine but the same unity was not on show during the national anthem.

The city of Liverpool and its two football teams are both passionate and politically motivated in their signing and supporting of their teams, with a growing trend for singing about the current government.

Attending one game at Anfield will more than likely host two kinds of chants – first, the home support will sing about the Tories and Margaret Thatcher, whilst the away support usually sing one or all of: ‘always the victim’, ‘murderers’ and ‘sign on’.

There is a strong belief amongst many people in Merseyside that the government and the rest of the nation do not represent their views, they feel disassociated with the country they live and don’t feel inclined or proud to sing its national anthem.

This is not a new thing but the chorus of boos and singing of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ over the anthem before the Carabao Cup final kicked off, inspired one supporter in the Chelsea end to record the events and post the video to his social media with the caption: ‘The scummy scousers booing the national anthem. Honestly a dreadful bunch’.

Reading the comments underneath illustrates the complete ease and pride that many of our supporters have in standing up for their political and social beliefs, which was the whole reason it happened in the first place.

You can watch the video of the national anthem via @FrankieBall_v2 on Twitter:

The scummy scousers booing the national anthem. Honestly a dreadful bunch. pic.twitter.com/FLmYd8mfUM — FrankieBall ⭐️⭐️ (@FrankieBall_v2) February 27, 2022

