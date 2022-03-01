(Video) Harvey Elliott belts out ‘Packs and Potions’ as he celebrates Carabao Cup victory

Harvey Elliott was a last minute addition to the substitute bench as Thiago Alcantara was injured in the warm-up, before the Carabao Cup final.

It would have been a whirlwind of emotions for the 18-year-old who had to get his head around missing the game all together, before then playing 40 minutes and taking an important penalty.

Sticking up for Trent Alexander-Arnold, celebrating with a smoke bomb and scoring his spot-kick, it was certainly an eventful final for our No.67 who immediately made his presence known on the pitch.

No one can blame the youngster for wanting to celebrate the victory and a video has now emerged of him signing along to HAZEY’s song ‘Packs and Potions’, the lyrics feature the name of Trent Alexander-Arnold and the video was filmed outside Anfield:

In the video of our midfielder, he is shown with a microphone in hand and a medal around his neck as he appears to know a lot of the words to the song that has over six million views on YouTube and was sung by the local musician who is just 17-years-old.

After posing in a picture with our No.66, it appears that the Scouser’s music is a big hit in the dressing room.

You can watch the video of Elliott rapping along via @protecttrent on Twitter:

