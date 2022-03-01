(Video) Jurgen Klopp can’t bare to watch as Kepa Arrizabalaga misses to hand Liverpool the Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp was as pleased as any Liverpool supporter when we won the Carabao Cup but he didn’t see the winning moment with his own eyes.

It’s something we have seen from the boss before, turning away from a vital penalty, and it just shows how much being our manager means to him.

The class of the German was shown immediately too as no sooner had we clinched the trophy, his thoughts turned to Thomas Tuchel and he ensured he went straight over to his compatriot.

We’re lucky to be able to add another piece of silverware to our swelling trophy cabinets and the tenure of the former Borussia Dortmund man has been a roller coaster, that is a privilege to watch.

There’s plenty of talk of this possibly being a famous season and we can go and win four trophies, this belief comes from one man – the man who turned us from doubters to believers.

It may not happen and this could be a solitary cup this campaign but we’re all loving the journey under one of the greatest managers our club and our game has ever seen.

