(Video) Jurgen Klopp reveals Alisson Becker’s heartwarming reaction when he was told he wouldn’t play at Wembley

We all know football is a serious business with very little room for sentiment but Jurgen Klopp revealed he had to show some at Wembley.

Anyone making a decision to drop Alisson Becker needs to have a very good reason to do so and we did, the one reason was the form of Caoimhin Kelleher in the road to the Carabao Cup final.

Speaking after the game, our boss revealed the heartwarming way in which our Brazilian No.1 reacted to the news that he would not feature in the cup final.

The 54-year-old said: “When we told Ali that he would not play, we have at the AXA training centre a wall in the goalkeeper area that all goalkeeper’s are on who won something.

“When I told Ali he wouldn’t play, he said: ‘oh great, if we win we can put Caoimhin on it as well!’.

“So that’s exactly how it should be and it’s absolutely great!”.

It’s so good to hear the strength of the squad unity that is in place and for the 29-year-old to be so happy with the news that he wouldn’t play in the massive game, it’s telling of the work all the coaching staff do.

We can’t wait to see a new face on the goalkeeper wall in Kirkby and it’s safe to say there’ll be a very happy Irishman when his face is up there too.

You can view an image of the wall here and you can watch Klopp on Alisson (at 0:38) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

