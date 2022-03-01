(Video) Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty miss and Liverpool’s celebrations captured from the Chelsea end at Wembley

Kepa Arrizabalaga will forever be thanked by Liverpool supporters for helping to hand them a record ninth League Cup victory.

A moment that the Spaniard will never want to be seen again, has been viewed millions of times by our fans already and this new angle is another beauty of the final spot-kick.

Recorded from the top of the Chelsea end of Wembley, the video captures how far over the bar the 27-year-old’s penalty was and then the jubilant scenes that followed from the Reds.

Watching all the penalty scorers and then the rest of the squad and coaching staff sprint toward Caoimhin Kelleher after the miss, is brilliant.

It shows how much it meant to the whole squad to be a big or small part of the victory, it’s a team game and they all had a big part to play in helping secure more silverware.

This is a special bunch we have on our hands and moments like this make you appreciate it all the more.

You can watch the video of Kepa’s miss via @callumpearce_ on Twitter:

