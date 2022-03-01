(Video) Liverpool fan goes wild as Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty miss secures a ninth League Cup

The scenes as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup were tremendous and that is something that was repeated around the globe.

Videos of the players and supporters inside Wembey have been shared since the win but there were equally as incredible moments around the world, from Liverpool all the way to Africa.

One supporter based in Nigeria is Adessy, who hosts his own YouTube channel ‘Anfield Bloodline’, and his reaction to our cup win has been shared online.

READ MORE: (Video) Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty miss and Liverpool’s celebrations captured from the Chelsea end at Wembley

He was recorded as the vital spot-kick miss confirmed our victory and it’s fair to say his celebrations were wild.

Falling to his knees, screaming, arms in the air and just generally having the time of his life – it’s great to see the world wide appeal and love for our football club.

You can watch the video of the celebrations via @Adessy09 on Twitter:

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!