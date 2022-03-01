(Video) Liverpool fan savagely taunts Kepa Arrizabalaga as he collects his loser’s medal at Wembley

It’s safe to say that Kepa Arrizabalaga had a day to forget as he came on for a penalty shoot-out that saw him concede 11 times, save none and fire his penalty over the bar – handing Liverpool the cup.

The 27-year-old had a lot of confidence in his ability to distract Jurgen Klopp’s squad with time-wasting tactics and mind games but it all back-fired and he left the stadium as a loser.

After the end of his disastrous spell of goalkeeping, the Spaniard had to climb the Wembley steps to collect his loser’s medal and was greeted by one of our supporters as he began to head back down towards the pitch.

During the video that has been shared online, the fan is heard to be saying: “Good job they brought you on there lad, good job they brought you on!”.

In fairness to the man signed for over £70 million in 2018, he didn’t react to the taunts but it’s safe to say that he will be aware that he didn’t live up to his billing as a ‘penalty saving expert’.

One thing the Chelsea supporters may not agree with many Reds’ opinions on, is that it did prove to be a brilliant substitution.

You can watch the video of Kepa via @redian1973 on Twitter:

