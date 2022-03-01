(Video) Preston North End’s manager joins Jurgen Klopp to celebrate Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory

Jurgen Klopp shook hands with a lot of people as they congratulated him for winning the Carabao Cup, he may not have expected such an excitable one from the manager of a Championship team Liverpool beat on their way to the final.

It didn’t look as though our boss was too aware that it was Ryan Lowe he was being congratulated by but it’s safe to say the manager of Preston North End was fully aware of who the German was.

Despite taking over as the boss after we clinched League Cup victory at Deepdale, it is unusual to see the manager of a club be so happy for the coach in charge of the team that knocked them out.

The main motivation for all this is that the 43-year-old was born in Liverpool and is a massive fan of the Reds, his career has taken a rapid rise from Bury in League Two to now being a Championship manager in just three years.

If his rise continues, it may not be too long before we see the former Tranmere Rovers player pitting his wits against the former Borussia Dortmund boss in the Premier League.

It’s fair to say that if that does happen, the boyhood Red will have to try and reign in his excitement a little bit more than he did at Wembley!

You can view the video of Klopp and Lowe courtesy of Sky Sports (via @AJ1ngram on Twitter):

