(Video) Watch as Kostas Tsimikas’ crazy reaction to the ‘Hendo shuffle’ has Liverpool fans laughing

Kostas Tsimikas did not let the fact that he wasn’t given the chance to play against Chelsea, get in the way of his jubilant celebrations.

The Greek Scouser enjoyed teasing the Liverpool fans with the trophy, posing with his feet inside the cup and most of all it seems, he couldn’t get enough of the ‘Hendo shuffle’.

Our captain had made his way to the centre of the gathered players and was ready to lift the trophy, with his hands clasped on the cup that we had fought so hard to win.

As our No.14 geared up for his trademark trophy lift, some fans spotted our No.21 who began to shake his head so enthusiastically it’s almost hard to ignore.

The 25-year-old was obviously enjoying his first trophy with the Reds and didn’t try too hard to conceal his excitement.

Fingers crossed there’s plenty more moments for the Greek international to enjoy as much as the Carabao Cup win at Wembley.

