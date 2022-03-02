‘After that, definitely’ – Klopp on when Thiago is likely to return from injury after cup final heartbreak

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Thiago Alcantara’s injury was not as serious as first feared by some after the Spaniard was ruled out of the Carabao Cup final.

The former Bayern Munich star was unconsolable on the bench after a warm-up concern forced his manager into switching in Naby Keita for the tie.

“He is fine again but not fit again,” the 54-year-old told reporters in his pre-match presser. “Weekend not sure. Maybe Milan. After that, definitely.”

Though undoubtedly a huge blow for his teammates, the Reds’ resolve shone through as a record ninth League Cup was secured via penalty shootout.

There were fears in some quarters that the 30-year-old could be ruled out for much of the remainder of the campaign in what will prove to be a defining run of games in our bid to win further silverware.

To have the playmaker back as soon as the weekend meeting with West Ham United would be key as we look to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

Though our season may not be entirely reliant on Thiago’s fitness levels, there’s no questioning the fact that his ability to set the tone of a game from the middle of the park could prove vital in the long-run.

