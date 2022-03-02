‘Believe it was…’ – James Pearce shares update on Curtis Jones injury after midfielder hooked at half-time

James Pearce has shared that a potential thigh concern forced Jurgen Klopp to take Curtis Jones off the field of play against Norwich City.

The 21-year-old was substituted at the halfway point, with Harvey Elliott replacing his fellow midfielder in the middle of the park.

“He was playing well,” the reporter responded to one fan in an Athletic Q&A. “Believe it was a thigh problem.”

The Scouse Academy graduate enjoyed an impressive first-half performance for the Merseysiders, with it as of yet remaining unclear as to the exact severity of the injury in question.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans won’t believe latest name interested in buying Chelsea

We can only hope that the No.17 was removed from the pitch as part of a precautionary measure and that this isn’t yet another midfield concern to consider beyond Thiago Alcantara following the Carabao Cup final.

With Bobby Firmino steadily progressing with his recovery work and Diogo Jota back involved in the first-team, our injury list is thankfully, for the most part, thinning once more.

Given that we remain in all three remaining competitions, there will be plenty of minutes to go around the squad, and it would be a massive shame to see Jones lose out on such chances.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!