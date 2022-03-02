‘Bombing my homeland’ – Ex-Red Voronin hits out at ‘criminal’ Putin after leaving Dinamo Moscow role

Andriy Voronin explained that his decision to leave his coaching role with Dinamo Moscow was entirely motivated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ex-Bundesliga star was highly critical of Vladimir Putin, suggesting the Russian leader’s actions would leave him remembered as a ‘criminal’ in the history books.

“I could no longer work in the country that is bombing my homeland,” the 42-year-old told Bild.

The former Liverpool star shared his story departing Russia with his family, with the Ukrainian having successfully emigrated to Germany.

“We got out of Moscow with a line machine before it was completely blocked. But we couldn’t land in Düsseldorf. We flew via Amsterdam,” Voronin added.

Given the horrors unfolding in Voronin’s homeland, not a soul could judge his decision to take a moral stand and flee the country imparting so much misery on its Slavic neighbours.

With so much pressure being put on the Russian government from nations across the globe in the form of protests (some originating within Russia) and sanctions, one can only hope that the mounting international crisis is put to a halt as soon as possible.

