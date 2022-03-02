Klopp explains why 23-year-old Liverpool star ‘will not start’ in Norwich FA Cup tie

Jurgen Klopp has explained that Caiomhin Kelleher will not start in goal for Liverpool for the impending FA Cup meeting with Norwich City.

The Irishman played a pivotal role for the Reds in the Carabao Cup final, scoring the winning spot-kick to seal the club’s first piece of silverware.

“He had 120 minutes. You asked me last week if he would play before, that he gets some rhythm and I said, ‘No, he’s used to the situation that he just comes on and has to play,” the German told journalists, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

“He’s not used to 120 minutes and being the hero. There’s no need to stress the situation now.

“No, he will not start tomorrow.”

With Alisson Becker having not played a game of competitive football since 23rd February in the 6-0 Leeds win, one can only imagine that the manager is keen to keep his No.1 shotstopper fully match-fit.

There’s been a precedent set with Klopp’s prior decision-making on the matter and we’d certainly prefer to avoid a situation where our first-choice ‘keeper faces West Ham after having been on the sidelines for nine days.

In the context of the title race, we can ill afford any potential dropping of points that could follow the Brazilian international falling out of his groove.

That’s certainly not to discredit Kelleher’s importance, of course, with our No.62 having proved more than up to the task when given the nod by the head coach.

